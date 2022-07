Novak signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Predators on Monday.

The deal carries a cap hit of $750,000 at the NHL level. Novak broke into the NHL last season at 24, pitching in seven points in 27 games. He was a bigger contributor with AHL Milwaukee, as evidenced by his 32 points in 42 contests, so the organization will likely be looking for further development before giving Novak a regular role with the big club.