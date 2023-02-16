Novak was promoted by Nashville on Wednesday, according to CapFriendly.

Novak was reassigned to AHL Milwaukee on Tuesday, and he didn't miss any of Nashville's games due to his brief stint in the minors. He has four goals and 11 points in 20 contests with the Predators in 2022-23. He's also recorded 11 goals and 26 points in 25 games with Milwaukee this season.