Novak recorded a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

Novak set up a Filip Forsberg tally in the second period. With at least one point in eight of his last nine games, Novak has been a consistent presence on offense while seeing middle-six minutes. He's up to 30 points, 77 shots on net and a minus-7 rating through 47 outings this season. The 26-year-old will likely continue to play on the third line since the Predators are clicking on a four-game winning streak.