Novak scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Blackhawks.
Novak has five goals and four assists over his last nine outings. Despite that decent performance, he's mostly been confined to third-line minutes. He did earn some shifts higher in the lineup as Joakim Kemell was sheltered in his NHL debut Friday. Novak has 10 goals, 18 points, 77 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 44 appearances this season.
More News
-
Predators' Thomas Novak: Scores again Friday•
-
Predators' Thomas Novak: Nets lone goal in loss•
-
Predators' Thomas Novak: Contributes pair of points in win•
-
Predators' Thomas Novak: Three points in win•
-
Predators' Thomas Novak: Gathers helper in win•
-
Predators' Thomas Novak: Projected to play in Winnipeg•