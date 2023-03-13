Novak scored two goals on four shots, added an assist and went plus-3 in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Ducks.

Novak put the Predators up 2-0 with a first-period marker, then assisted on Kiefer Sherwood's tally in the third. The Ducks rallied late to force overtime, but Novak would secure the win with a goal 1:12 into the extra session. He's produced five points through six contests in March, and he's up to 12 goals, 15 assists, 61 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 33 outings overall.