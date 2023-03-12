Novak scored a power-play goal on two shots in Saturday's 2-1 shootout win over the Kings.

Novak snapped a five-game goal drought with the game-tying tally in the last minute of the first period. He's cooled off a bit in March, logging just two points over five contests after a stretch of 11 points in five outings in late February. The 25-year-old is up to 10 goals, 24 points (seven on the power play), 57 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 32 appearances this season. As long as he stays in the top six, he should continue to have some fantasy appeal in deeper formats.