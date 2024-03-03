Novak scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Avalanche.

After having a hand in the eventual game-winner by Cody Glass late in the second period, Novak potted his own tally midway through the third as the Predators pulled away. Novak's been on a roll over the last month, producing five goals and 13 points over the last 13 games despite a third-line assignment and a spot on the second power-play unit.