Novak scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Oilers.

Both points came in the second period as the Predators broke open a 1-1 game. Novak has found the scoresheet in five of the last six games, and on the season the 26-year-old has racked up six goals and nine points through 10 games. He has been demonstrating that his breakout 2022-23 campaign, in which he produced 17 goals and 43 points over 51 games, was no fluke.