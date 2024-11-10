Novak (upper body) won't play Saturday against Utah, according to Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site.
Novak will miss his third straight game. He has collected three goals, one assist and 22 shots on net across 12 appearances this season. Colton Sissons (upper body) will replace Novak in Saturday's lineup,
