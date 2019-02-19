The Predators signed McCollum to a one-year contract on Tuesday and placed him on waivers with the intention of sending him to the minors.

McCollum's two-way deal will earn him $650,000 at the NHL level and $100,000 in the minors and extends through the end of the season. For the time being, McCollum will serve as organizational depth at the position, though he could be a candidate for recall down the road should either Pekka Rinne or Juuse Saros be unavailable. The 29-year-old netminder has appeared in 26 games for AHL Milwaukee this season, posting an .895 save percentage and a 2.77 GAA over that span.