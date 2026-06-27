Predators' Tommy Bleyl: High upside steal at 31st in draft

Bleyl was the 31st overall pick by Nashville in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Bleyl is a smooth two-way transition defender with a whole lot of skill. He finished as the top-scoring blueliner in the QMJHL with 13 goals and 81 points in 63 games. And he finished third overall in playoff scoring with 28 points in 21 games. Bleyl is still growing, but he hasn't hit the 6-foot mark yet. He still might. He looks so effortless and cool with the puck that it's hard not to imagine those ice veins translating into a top-four role and a QB1 gig, too. Bleyl isn't very physical -- he uses his mobility and IQ to manage guys in his own zone. But he'll be hard pressed to deal with 6-foot-4 forwards if he doesn't grow the snarl part of his game a bit. Bleyl's development curve will be slow -- he's heading back to Moncton for 2026-27 and has committed to Michigan State for 2027-28. But Nashville knows D, and Bleyl is a steal this low in the first round.