Grosenick was summoned from AHL Milwaukee on an emergency basis Thursday.

Details are pending on this item, but Grosenick getting called up suggests that something isn't right with either No. 1 goalie Pekka Rinne or Nashville's traditional backup, Juuse Saros. The Predators are in Columbus preparing for a 7:00 p.m. ET contest versus the Blue Jackets -- we might not know which Nashville goalie will start until warmups, so consider setting daily lineups as late as possible.