Predators' Troy Grosenick: Curiously called up Thursday
Grosenick was summoned from AHL Milwaukee on an emergency basis Thursday.
Details are pending on this item, but Grosenick getting called up suggests that something isn't right with either No. 1 goalie Pekka Rinne or Nashville's traditional backup, Juuse Saros. The Predators are in Columbus preparing for a 7:00 p.m. ET contest versus the Blue Jackets -- we might not know which Nashville goalie will start until warmups, so consider setting daily lineups as late as possible.
