Predators' Troy Grosenick: Demoted to minors
Grosenick was sent down to AHL Milwaukee on Saturday.
Grosenick was called upon in a pinch, with Juuse Saros falling ill Friday. The 29-year-old will head back to the minors, where he is 19-14-5 while posting a 2.49 GAA and .917 save percentage through 40 games.
More News
-
Predators' Troy Grosenick: Promoted to majors in a pinch•
-
Predators' Troy Grosenick: Signs one-year extension•
-
Predators' Troy Grosenick: Sent back to AHL•
-
Predators' Troy Grosenick: Curiously called up Thursday•
-
Predators' Troy Grosenick: Reassigned to minors•
-
Predators' Troy Grosenick: Promoted from minors•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...