Predators' Troy Grosenick: Promoted from minors
Grosenick was summoned to the NHL by the Predators on Monday.
With Pekka Rinne (undisclosed) on injured reserve, Grosenick figures to serve as the backup to Juuse Saros. The 29-year-old Grosenick is undefeated in three games with AHL Milwaukee this season, along with a .918 save percentage and 3.64 GAA. In a corresponding move, Miroslav Svoboda will join the Admirals as Grosenick's replacement.
