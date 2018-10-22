Grosenick was summoned to the NHL by the Predators on Monday.

With Pekka Rinne (undisclosed) on injured reserve, Grosenick figures to serve as the backup to Juuse Saros. The 29-year-old Grosenick is undefeated in three games with AHL Milwaukee this season, along with a .918 save percentage and 3.64 GAA. In a corresponding move, Miroslav Svoboda will join the Admirals as Grosenick's replacement.