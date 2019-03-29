Grosenick was called up from AHL Milwaukee under emergency conditions Friday.

With Juuse Saros falling ill, the Predators needed to recall Grosenick for depth in the crease. In the minors this season, Grosenick is 19-14-5 while posting a 2.49 GAA and .917 save percentage through 40 games. The Wisconsin native also signed a one-year, two-way deal with Nashville earlier in March.