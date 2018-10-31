Predators' Troy Grosenick: Reassigned to minors
Grosenick was sent down to AHL Milwaukee on Wednesday.
In order to make way for Pekka Rinne (undisclosed) to be activated off IR, Grosenick had to be reassigned to the minors. The Brookfield, Wisconsin native didn't take the ice during his stint with the Preds and will return to the Admirals for whom he is 3-0-0 with a .918 save percentage.
