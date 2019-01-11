Predators' Troy Grosenick: Sent back to AHL
Grosenick was returned to AHL Milwaukee on Friday.
Grosenick was called up Thursday before news finally broke that Juuse Saros (illness) would miss the overtime road game against the Blue Jackets. No.1 goalie Pekka Rinne went the distance in that one, preventing Grosenick from seeing his first action at the top level since the 2014-15 campaign with the Sharks. He's not a viable fantasy option.
