Predators' Troy Grosenick: Signs one-year extension
Grosenick inked a one-year, two-way deal with Nashville on Friday.
Grosenick is 14-12-0 with a .918 save percentage in 31 appearances for AHL Milwaukee this season. The Wisconsin native figures to spent the bulk of the 2019-20 campaign in the minors, but should be the first one called up if either of the Preds' netminders picks up an injury.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...