Grosenick inked a one-year, two-way deal with Nashville on Friday.

Grosenick is 14-12-0 with a .918 save percentage in 31 appearances for AHL Milwaukee this season. The Wisconsin native figures to spent the bulk of the 2019-20 campaign in the minors, but should be the first one called up if either of the Preds' netminders picks up an injury.

