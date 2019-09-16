Grosenick will be between the pipes for Monday's preseason matchup with Florida, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Grosenick went 24-20-1 with a .919 save percentage for AHL Milwaukee last season. The Wisconsin native hasn't played in an NHL game since 2014-15 when he was with San Jose and likely will have to spend the bulk of the 2019-20 season in the minors as well.