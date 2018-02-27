Predators' Tyler Gaudet: Headed to Nashville
Guadet was traded Monday along with John Ramage from Arizona to Nashville, in exchange for Pierre-Cedric Labrie and Trevor Murphy.
This swap of minor leaguers broke late on deadline day, and Gaudet will stay in the minors after the transaction. The 24-year-old has played in 20 NHL games in his career, notching four points (one goal, three assists), but hasn't made an appearance this season. With Nashville acquiring Ryan Hartman and officially signing Mike Fisher in unrelated deals as well Monday, their forward group is now loaded with depth, and it seems unlikely he'll crack their lineup in 2017-18 either.
