Predators' Tyler Gaudet: One of four sent to minors
Gaudet was reassigned to AHL Milwaukee on Sunday.
Making the trip with Gaudet will be Emil Pettersson, Brandon Bollig and Frederic Allard. The four players were recalled to get a feel for playoff hockey at the highest level and be injury relief in desperate measures, but none of them were expected to slot into the lineup by their own worth.
