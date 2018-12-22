Predators' Tyler Gaudet: Returned to AHL affiliate
The Predators reassigned Gaudet to AHL Milwaukee on Saturday.
Gaudet's demotions suggests the Predators believe Colton Sissons (lower body) will be ready to return following the holiday break.
