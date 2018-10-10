Gaudet scored a short-handed goal in a 5-on-3 situation for AHL Milwaukee on Tuesday.

After the defenseman couldn't keep the puck in the zone, Gaudet outraced him to the puck and then beat the netminder for the rare 5-on-3 shortie. It was just the first game of the season for the Admirals, but Gaudet definitely put the Predators on notice with his impressive performance that included four shots on net.