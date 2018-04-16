Gaudet inked a one-year, two-way contract with Nashville on Monday.

Gaudet was acquired by the Predators at the trade deadline in an exchange of minor-league players, but evidently did enough to earn another year with the organization. In 69 AHL outings, the center notched 13 goals and 15 helpers, his best numbers since joining the professional ranks. Given the glut of talent Nashville has down the middle of the lineup, the 25-year-old will likely spend the bulk of the 2018-19 campaign with AHL Milwaukee.