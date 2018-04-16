Predators' Tyler Gaudet: Secures one-year deal
Gaudet inked a one-year, two-way contract with Nashville on Monday.
Gaudet was acquired by the Predators at the trade deadline in an exchange of minor-league players, but evidently did enough to earn another year with the organization. In 69 AHL outings, the center notched 13 goals and 15 helpers, his best numbers since joining the professional ranks. Given the glut of talent Nashville has down the middle of the lineup, the 25-year-old will likely spend the bulk of the 2018-19 campaign with AHL Milwaukee.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...