Lewington was returned to Nashville's taxi squad Friday.
Lewington made his season debut Thursday against Detroit, picking up an assist in 14:05 of ice time in a 7-1 win. It wouldn't be surprising to see him back on the active roster ahead of Saturday's game versus Tampa Bay.
