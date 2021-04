Lewington collected an assist, three shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Red Wings.

Lewington's season debut was a success, as he set up the second of Viktor Arvidsson's three goals Thursday. The 26-year-old Lewington entered the lineup due to Dante Fabbro (undisclosed) being unable to play. The assist was Lewington's first NHL points since the 2018-19 season. He shouldn't be expected to see more than third-pairing usage while he's in the lineup.