Lewington was waived by the Predators on Saturday, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.

To date, Lewington has limited NHL experience under his belt with just eight total games with the Capitals from 2018 to 2020, so his fantasy appeal remains almost nonexistent at this time. The 26-year-old blueliner had just four goals and 13 points in 43 games at AHL Hershey last season.