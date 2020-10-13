Lewington signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Predators on Tuesday.

Lewington spent most of last season in the minors, notching 13 points in 43 games with AHL Hershey, but he also appeared in six games with the Capitals, going scoreless while racking up 17 PIM over that span. The Predators are pretty deep at defense, so don't expect Lewington to see much NHL action in 2020-21.