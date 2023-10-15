Barrie produced an assist in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Bruins.
The Predators acquired Barrie from the Oilers at the most recent trade deadline, and he averaged a half point between 24 games. He's always been a supreme puck mover from the blue line, but Nashville's depth at the position has him starting out on the third pairing, albeit with responsibilities on the No. 1 power-play unit.
More News
-
Predators' Tyson Barrie: Extends point streak to four games•
-
Predators' Tyson Barrie: Heating up down the stretch•
-
Predators' Tyson Barrie: Sets up equalizer•
-
Predators' Tyson Barrie: Gets first goal with new team•
-
Predators' Tyson Barrie: Flipped in Ekholm deal•
-
Oilers' Tyson Barrie: Two helpers in Columbus•