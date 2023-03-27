Barrie collected a goal and an assist in Nashville's 3-2 loss to Toronto on Sunday.
Barrie's marker late in the third period narrowed Toronto's lead to 3-2, but the Predators couldn't complete the comeback attempt. He has 13 goals and 52 points in 75 appearances this season. Barrie's on a four-game scoring streak with two goals and six points in that span.
More News
-
Predators' Tyson Barrie: Heating up down the stretch•
-
Predators' Tyson Barrie: Sets up equalizer•
-
Predators' Tyson Barrie: Gets first goal with new team•
-
Predators' Tyson Barrie: Flipped in Ekholm deal•
-
Oilers' Tyson Barrie: Two helpers in Columbus•
-
Oilers' Tyson Barrie: Riding five-game point streak•