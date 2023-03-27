Barrie collected a goal and an assist in Nashville's 3-2 loss to Toronto on Sunday.

Barrie's marker late in the third period narrowed Toronto's lead to 3-2, but the Predators couldn't complete the comeback attempt. He has 13 goals and 52 points in 75 appearances this season. Barrie's on a four-game scoring streak with two goals and six points in that span.

More News