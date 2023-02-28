Barrie, along with Reid Schaefer, a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick, were traded from the Oilers to the Predators on Tuesday in exchange for Mattias Ekholm and a 2024 sixth-round pick, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Barrie's overall outlook will take a significant hit with the move, as the Predators already have Roman Josi to work on their first power-play unit. Barrie should still be a top-four option in Nashville, but it's tough to imagine him replicating anything close to the pace he's shown with 43 points in 61 outings with the Oilers this season.
