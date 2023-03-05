Barrie scored a goal on four shots and added two hits in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Blackhawks.

This was Barrie's second game as a Predator. He tallied on a deflected shot in the second period, and his goal stood as the game-winner as well as his first point since he was traded from the Oilers. The blueliner has 11 tallies, 33 helpers, 120 shots on net, 69 blocked shots and 45 hits through 63 outings between the two teams. With a weaker supporting cast and a smaller power-play role, it's tough to see Barrie finding the same level of offensive success in Nashville that he did in Edmonton, though he should maintain some fantasy relevance.