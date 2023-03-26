Barrie notched a goal and an assist in Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Kraken, giving him five points in his last five games.

Barrie got off to a tough start with his new team after getting traded to the Preds at the trade deadline, scoring just two points in his first eight games. However, he certainly seems to have turned the corner recently. He remains a key component of the Preds' attack from the blue line, averaging 21:34 in ice time since his arrival, including 1:57 on the power play.