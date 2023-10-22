Barrie notched a second-period assist in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.
Now with four helpers in his last four games, Barrie is off to a nice start with the Preds, playing primarily on the team's second defensive pairing. Although Barrie has yet to notch any points on the power play, he's currently averaging a healthy 3:57 on the man advantage, which bodes well for his PP production going forward. Keep him rolling.
