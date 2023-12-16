Barrie scored on his only shot in Friday's 6-5 overtime win over the Hurricanes.
Barrie has missed four of eight games in December, as the veteran defenseman was given permission to speak to other teams regarding a possible trade. Nonetheless, his latest goal was rather clutch, as the Predators needed every bit of offense to claw back from a two-goal deficit and steal a road win.
