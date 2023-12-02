Barrie is expected to be a healthy scratch Saturday against the Rangers, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
According to Friedman, Barrie has been granted permission to speak to other teams to try to find a fit for a trade. The 32-year-old blueliner has nine assists, 31 shots on goal and 22 blocked shots through 22 outings this season.
More News
-
Predators' Tyson Barrie: Provides two assists Thursday•
-
Predators' Tyson Barrie: Picks up power-play assist•
-
Predators' Tyson Barrie: Helpers keep coming•
-
Predators' Tyson Barrie: Earns first point of new campaign•
-
Predators' Tyson Barrie: Extends point streak to four games•
-
Predators' Tyson Barrie: Heating up down the stretch•