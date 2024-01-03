Barrie (upper body) won't play Tuesday against Chicago, per Robby Stanley of NHL.com.
Barrie will miss his fourth consecutive contest. He has registered one goal, 10 assists, 39 shots on net and 32 blocked shots over 30 games this season.
