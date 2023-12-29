Barrie (upper body) is not in Friday's lineup against the Red Wings, per the NHL's media site.
Barrie has now missed both games since Nashville returned from the holiday break. The veteran blueliner has been held to one goal and 11 points through 30 appearances this season. The Predators will be back in action Saturday against the Capitals.
