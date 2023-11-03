Barrie logged a power-play assist, three shots on goal, two hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Kraken.

Barrie had a surprisingly well-rounded effort in this contest, which also saw him snap a three-game point drought. The 32-year-old defenseman has done alright in a bottom-four role with power-play time, earning two of his five assists with the man advantage so far. He's added 16 shots on net, nine blocked shots, five hits, six PIM and a minus-2 rating over 10 appearances.