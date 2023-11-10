Barrie registered two assists in a 6-3 loss to Winnipeg on Thursday.
Barrie also had a minus-1 rating and one shot in 17:45 of ice time. He has seven assists, 17 shots, an even plus-minus rating and six PIM in 13 contests this season. Barrie endured a cold stretch from Oct. 24-Nov. 7 in which he was limited to an assist over six outings, but perhaps his strong offensive performance Thursday will mark the start of a new hot streak.
