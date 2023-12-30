Barrie (upper body) will not play Saturday versus the Capitals, Zach Gilchriest of the Predators' official site reports.

Barrie will miss his third straight game with the injury. The 32-year-old went into the holiday break on a four-game point drought and was occasionally scratched in December, so he may not have a guaranteed spot in the lineup once he's healthy again. Dante Fabbro and Luke Schenn continue to hold down spots on the third pairing in Barrie's absence.