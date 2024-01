Barrie (upper body) is expected to miss Friday's game against Dallas.

Barrie, who last played Dec. 23, has a goal and 11 points in 30 outings with Nashville in 2023-24. When he's healthy, the 32-year-old defenseman might push Luke Schenn out of the lineup, though it's also possible that Barrie will occasionally be scratched even once he's available. Nashville made the offensive blueliner a healthy scratch four times in the span of seven games from Dec. 2-12.