Barrie (upper body) isn't available for Saturday's game against the Islanders, according to Nick Kieser of 102.5 ESPN Nashville.

Barrie has a goal and 11 points in 30 outings in 2023-24. He was last in the lineup Dec. 23. When he's ready to return, Barrie might challenge Luke Schenn for a spot on the third pairing, but the offensive defenseman might also spend some time as a healthy scratch.