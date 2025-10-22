Jost scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Ducks.

Jost saw 14:17 of ice time in this contest, the third game in a row he's been over 13 minutes. He's still officially in a bottom-six role, but he's gotten a larger share of minutes while Jonathan Marchessault (lower body) is on the shelf. Jost's goal was his first point to go with 14 shots on net, seven hits, three blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over seven appearances. While he may play regularly for the Predators, his ceiling on offense is likely around 25 points, so he's not a good option for most fantasy formats.