Jost scored a goal and dished out two hits in Saturday's 3-2 loss to St. Louis.

Jost's tally midway through the opening period helped Nashville level the score at one apiece. With the twine finder, the 27-year-old forward has three goals, six points, 28 shots on net and 33 hits through 27 games this season. He has scored two goals in his last six games, which could potentially earn him a more consistent role moving forward. If Jost's current rate of point production keeps up, his first year with the Predators could be his first campaign with double-digit points since the 2022-23 season.