Jost notched an assist in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Islanders.

The helper ended a 12-game drought for Jost, who was scratched in three of the previous five games. The Predators aren't carrying an extra forward currently, opening the door for Jost to be a regular on the fourth line for a while, but he's often been scratched when the team goes to seven defensemen and 11 forwards. Jost is at eight points, 45 shots on net, 48 hits and a minus-13 rating over 41 outings this season, a slower pace than his nine-point performance over 39 regular-season games in 2024-25 with the Hurricanes.