Gustafsson was the 77th overall pick by the Predators in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

One of the youngest players in the draft, having been eligible by just days, Gustafsson continues to improve. He has more offensive ability than his offensive numbers (19 points in 41 games) for HV71's junior club in Sweden would lead you to believe. He wasn't expected to go anywhere near this high, so perhaps Nashville reached a bit (or a lot), but Gustafsson is an intriguing long-term lottery ticket for the Preds.