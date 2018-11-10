Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Activated for Saturday's contest
Arvidsson (lower body) was removed from injured reserve Saturday, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports. As a result, he'll be active for a road game against the Stars.
Arvidsson only missed three games while he was on injured reserve, but the hope is that the layoff wasn't enough to sap his momentum. The Swede has molded an active four-game point streak comprised of four goals and two helpers over that span. He's crafted 11 points (five goals, six assists) over 14 career games opposing the Stars.
