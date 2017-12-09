Arvidsson recorded a goal, an assist and eight shots through 21:21 of ice time (3:58 on the power play) during Friday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Golden Knights.

The goal snapped a five-game drought, and Arvidsson's eight shots were also a season high. After his 31-goal, 61-point breakout last year, the high-volume shooter is well on his way to approaching those numbers with a rock-solid 10 goals and 21 points through 29 games this season. Don't be surprised if Arvidsson's streaky scoring continues, but fantasy owners should remain patient through the highs and lows.

