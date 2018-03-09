Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Another multi-point game

Arvidsson scored a goal and added an assist in a 4-2 win over the Ducks on Thursday.

This is the sixth time in 10 games that Arvidsson has tallied two points. It's that sort of production that has given him 51 points through 65 games. The Swede burst onto the season last season as a surprise, but he's proven himself legitimate. The only quibble is that he still lacks in terms of power-play production. After notching nine points with the extra man last year he only has seven this season.