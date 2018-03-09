Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Another multi-point game
Arvidsson scored a goal and added an assist in a 4-2 win over the Ducks on Thursday.
This is the sixth time in 10 games that Arvidsson has tallied two points. It's that sort of production that has given him 51 points through 65 games. The Swede burst onto the season last season as a surprise, but he's proven himself legitimate. The only quibble is that he still lacks in terms of power-play production. After notching nine points with the extra man last year he only has seven this season.
More News
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Buries two in comeback win•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Stuffs stat line against San Jose•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Pots two in win over Sens•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Two-point effort in Saturday's win•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Scores 15th of campaign•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Ineffective in return•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...